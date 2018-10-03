Tractor-trailer crashes in Providence, spilling more than 10,000 gallons of fuel

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crashed Wednesday night in Providence, spilling more than 10,000 gallons of fuel.

Crews responded to the area of Allens Avenue, where the driver couldn’t make the turn and flipped over.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Department of Environmental Management was on scene as some of the gas made its way into catch basins.

Crews are asking people to avoid the area while it’s being cleaned up.

