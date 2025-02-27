BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a tractor-trailer driver who led officers on a pursuit before crashing near in West Roxbury and fleeing on foot.

At around 12:45 p.m., troopers saw the vehicle driving erratically onto I-95 North in Needham via the University Avenue ramp, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The driver did not stop when police tried to pull the tractor-trailer over, officials said.

The tractor-trailer got off the highway at Exit 33 (Great Plain Avenue/West Roxbury) and crashed on the ramp, police said.

The driver fled the scene on foot, prompting a search by both state and Dedham police.

