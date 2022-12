LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crashed into a home in Lynn Monday morning.

The truck crashed into the side of a home on Western Avenue. Another car on scene was damaged and loaded onto a tow truck.

Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clean up.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)