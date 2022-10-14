BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities at Logan International Airport are trying to clear a tractor trailer after the vehicle crashed into an overpass near the Central Parking Garage.

A Massport spokesperson said a truck that was too tall for the area it was driving into collided with an overpass while trying to enter the Terminal B “curb area” Friday night.

According to the spokesperson, the crash happened despite signs warning drivers of the roadway’s permitted vehicle heights.

Crews, including State Police, are in the process of rerouting traffic through Terminal A while the truck is removed.

Attention passengers due to a stuck vehicle in Terminal B. We are rerouting all traffic through Terminal A. We would advise you to give yourself extra time to get to the airport. pic.twitter.com/DOrA9HYe0t — Boston Logan International Airport (@BostonLogan) October 15, 2022

