CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor trailer crashed into a pole Monday afternoon, pulling down utility wires.

The Chelsea Fire Deputy Chief said the truck hit a low-hanging wire and pulled down another wire, which hung over the cab of the truck.

Eversource turned off the power so the driver could get out safely, and crews are cleaning oil from a fallen transformer.

