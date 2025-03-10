GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police responded to a crash on the Mass Pike eastbound in Grafton, where a tractor trailer was discovered off the side of the road.

“State Police closed all eastbound lanes and diverted traffic off the highway at exit 96 to search for the operator and clear the heavy debris,” police said in a statement. “Troopers facilitated medical transport to a local hospital for the tractor trailer operator who was located unresponsive and the operator of a second vehicle involved in the crash.”

No information is yet available on the victims’ conditions.

The road reopened to traffic by 5 a.m.

