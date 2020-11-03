Tractor-trailer dies after violent crash on Rhode Island highway

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a tractor-trailer driver was killed in a violent crash on a highway in Rhode Island on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a rollover crash on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in Providence just before 6 a.m. found a wrecked tractor-trailer that had swerved left across the high speed lane and struck a jersey barrier, according to Rhode Island State Police. The truck then mounted the barrier, slid into an affixed light pole, and flipped over into a northbound lane.

The driver, 42-year-old Jan Kopczynski, of New York, was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Kopczynski was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Two passing vehicles were struck by the toppled light pole but no other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact state police at 401-444-1100.

