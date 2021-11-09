LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a tractor-trailer crashed into multiple vehicles and a home in Lynn early Tuesday morning.

A first responder said that the driver of the tractor-trailer told him he swerved out of the way to avoid an animal that was in the roadway on Western Avenue prior to the crash.

At least two vehicles and part of a house sustained significant damage in the crash.

A utility pole and wires also had been knocked down.

The tractor-trailer leaked about 120 gallons of fuel into the street.

Fire officials say there were no reported injuries.

Western Avenue is shut down as crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

#BreakingNews in Lynn where a tractor trailer smashed into at least 4 parked cars, leveled a utility pole w/ live wires & crashed into a multi-family home on Western Ave. Luckily no one was hurt! Firefighter here says the driver told him he swerved to avoid an animal @7News pic.twitter.com/kj44pfeXeq — Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) November 9, 2021

Engine Co. 10, Tower Co. 4, C-4 are currently operating at a motor vehicle accident in the area of 182 Western Ave. Although there is extensive damage to multiple vehicles and a home, there were no injuries. Westen Ave. is currently shut down until all vehicles are removed. pic.twitter.com/hB3ZWDXwAm — City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) November 9, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

