LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer driver allegedly swerved to avoid a raccoon before crashing into multiple vehicles, a utility pole, and a multi-family home in Lynn early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash around 4:30 a.m. found a tractor-trailer had struck four parked cars before taking down a utility pole and lives wires, according to Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec.

The tractor-trailer then crashed into a house and pushed at least one car into the home, Kmiec said.

There were no reported injuries.

The driver, identified as a 29-year-old Rhode Island man, told police that he swerved the tractor-trailer after seeing a raccoon in the roadway, Kmiec added.

The driver, whose name has not been released, has been cited for reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Kmiec says it is too early to tell if speed was a factor but that there were skid marks on the roadway.

The house that was struck sustained substantial damage to its frame and the foundation, Kmiec said.

A new utility pole has been installed.

Crews could be seen cleaning up about 120 gallons of fuel that had spilled on the street.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

#BreakingNews in Lynn where a tractor trailer smashed into at least 4 parked cars, leveled a utility pole w/ live wires & crashed into a multi-family home on Western Ave. Luckily no one was hurt! Firefighter here says the driver told him he swerved to avoid an animal @7News pic.twitter.com/kj44pfeXeq — Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) November 9, 2021

Engine Co. 10, Tower Co. 4, C-4 are currently operating at a motor vehicle accident in the area of 182 Western Ave. Although there is extensive damage to multiple vehicles and a home, there were no injuries. Westen Ave. is currently shut down until all vehicles are removed. pic.twitter.com/hB3ZWDXwAm — City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) November 9, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)