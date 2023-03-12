NEW LONDON, N.H. (WHDH) - A 64-year-old New York man is facing an aggravated driving while under the influence charge after being stopped in a tractor-trailer on I-89 in New Hampshire on Saturday, officials said.

A trooper responding to a complaint about a tractor-trailer driver who was all over the road around 11:30 p.m. stopped Thomas Hawk, of Newburgh, as he got off at Exit 11, police said.

Hawk is expected to be arraigned in Newport District Court on April 11.

COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE DRIVER ARRESTED FOR DUI



On March 11, 2023, at approx. 11:25 PM, #NHSP received a complaint from a concerned motorist about a tractor-double trailer that was traveling all over the road & had possibly struck a guardrail on I-89 NB in the town of Warner. pic.twitter.com/9Wa2WJk4Jm — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) March 12, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Kenneth McGrath at 603-271-3636.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)