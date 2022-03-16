KITTERY, Maine (AP) — A tractor-trailer hit a state trooper cruiser and another vehicle on the Maine Turnpike, resulting in charges for the driver.

Police said the trooper had his emergency lights on and was in the breakdown lane behind a truck when the crash happened on Wednesday. The tractor-trailer drifted into the lane and hit the cruiser, then veered into travel lanes and hit a Jeep, WMTW-TV reported.

Police said the family inside the Jeep and the trooper only suffered minor injuries. They said the driver of the tractor-trailer faces charges of failure to move over for an emergency vehicle and distracted driving.

