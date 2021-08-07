BOSTON (WHDH) - The driver of a tractor-trailer has died after a collision that pinned him between vehicles on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Brighton Friday night, state police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on the westbound side of Interstate 90 near the Cambridge Street Overpass shortly after 7 p.m. and upon their arrival found a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze wedged underneath the tractor-trailer, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

A preliminary investigation determined that the 17-year-old driver of the Chevrolet lost control while traveling westbound on I-90, colliding with two passenger vehicles before crashing into the tractor-trailer. The truck had been stopped due to a vehicular equipment malfunction, state police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 30-year-old man from West New York, New Jersey, was checking the equipment malfunction on the side of the road when he was pinned between the two vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center with minor injuries.

The right two travel lanes were closed for approximately three hours as crews responded to the scene. They reopened around 10:45 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

I90 BRIGHTON CRASH – Operator of truck was the decedent, not of the motor vehicle. Individual was caught between vehicles in crash.



All lanes re-opened, crash has been cleared. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 7, 2021

