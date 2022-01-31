MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer driver died following a crash on Interstate 495 southbound in Mansfield on Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a single-vehicle crash just south of Interstate 95 found a tractor-trailer had gone off the highway.

The driver succumbed to their injuries, according to state police. Their name has not been released.

The scene has since cleared and all lanes on I-495 have reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

UPDATE Sadly, crash resulted in fatal injuries to the TT driver. TT was only vehicle involved. Investigation ongoing. Scene is clear, all lanes Rt 495 open. https://t.co/nF8iQHgG02 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 31, 2022

