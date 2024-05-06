MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer driver from Rhode Island escaped serious injury early Saturday morning after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel and crashing into a construction one in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike around 2:20 a.m. determined the driver fell asleep as he entered a construction zone and drifted into the breakdown lane, where he struck sand barrels and drove over the temporary jersey barriers.

He was taken to Nashua hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The State Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has further information that may assist in the investigation to contact Trooper Edward Perciballi at Edward.M.Perciballi@dos.nh.gov or State Police dispatch at (603) 223-4381.

