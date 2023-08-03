BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of a tractor-trailer truck was critically injured after their vehicle appeared to leave a roadway and crash through a home in Bellingham, according to officials.

Emergency crews could be seen responding to an area off of Hartford Avenue Thursday morning, where police said a major motor vehicle crash occurred around 10 a.m.

Significant damage to a house, including a caved-in wall and piles of debris, were visible to SKY7-HD when it spotted a tractor-trailer truck that appeared to go off-road and through the back of a house before coming to a stop against the structure.

According to Bellingham Fire Chief Bill Miller, the driver of the truck was left in critical condition and taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center as a result.

Speaking to reporters, Miller added that the home itself was believed to be vacant. He also noted animal control officers were called in when emergency crews came upon the driver’s dog, which Miller said was OK.

The Bellingham Police Department said Hartford Avenue between North Main and Depot streets were closed to traffic as officers and firefighters responded. By noontime, crews had started to remove the tractor-trailer.

Bellingham Police Chief Ken Fitzgerald said based on a preliminary investigation and witness statements, speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash and that there was no indication of brakes being used.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

