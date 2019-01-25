Tractor-trailer driver ticketed after ripping down traffic lights in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of a tractor-trailer who fled after ripping down traffic lights, wires, and a utility pole in Saugus on Friday morning was later caught in Lynn and cited, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of downed power lines in the area of Ballard Street at Lincoln Avenue about 10:20 a.m. found a street light on the ground, a snapped utility pole and wires dangling over the intersection, according to the Saugus Police Department.

The driver, 40-year-old Tommy Pharr, of North Carolina, did not remain at the scene and was subsequently stopped by Lynn police.

He was ticketed for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with property damage and marked lanes violations.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Ballard Street will remain closed until further notice as crews work to clear the damage. Detours have been set up and motorists should expect delays through rush hour.

Saugus police and state police are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)