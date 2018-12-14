Tractor-trailer driver ticketed after slamming into notorious Westwood bridge

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) – A tractor-trailer driver was ticketed Friday after slamming into Westwood’s newly installed East Street bridge, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on East Street about 6:05 a.m. found a tractor-trailer wedged underneath the bridge, according to Westwood police.

The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

East Street was closed to traffic in both directions while the vehicle was removed from under the bridge.

Keolis personnel were called to the scene to inspect the bridge, which didn’t suffer any obvious structural damage.

Town officials recently replaced the bridge, which has a history of crashes involving tractor-trailers.

They say the work will eventually allow for three extra feet of clearance.

