Tractor-trailer driver to be ticketed after ripping down traffic lights in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of a tractor-trailer who fled after ripping down traffic lights, wires, and a utility pole in Saugus on Friday morning was later caught in Lynn, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of downed power lines in the area of Ballard Street at Lincoln Avenue about 10:20 a.m. found a street light on the ground, a snapped utility pole and wires dangling over the intersection, according to the Saugus Police Department.

The driver, whose name has not been released, did not remain at the scene and was subsequently stopped by Lynn police.

He is expected to be ticketed for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with property damage.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

