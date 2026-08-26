AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer that went up in flames on the Mass. Pike in Auburn on Tuesday night prompted officials to temporarily close all eastbound lanes.

Crews responding to a reported tractor-trailer unit on fire at the 90-mile marker around 8:30 p.m. found the vehicle fully engulfed, according to state police.

All eastbound lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the scene. Traffic is being diverted off Exit 90.

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