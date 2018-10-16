CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two lanes on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Charlton will remain closed for several hours after a tractor-trailer caught on fire Tuesday morning.

Crews are picking up the debris left by the flames in the right and break down lanes near mile marker 82, state police said.

At around 8:40 a.m., officials projected that the cleanup would take four to five hours.

Charlton fire officials say the driver was able to get out of the tractor-trailer safely.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as long delays are expected.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

#MAtraffic I-90 E/B in #Charlton at mm 82, right lane and BDL expected to remain closed for approximately 4 to 5 hours for cleanup of earlier TT fire pic.twitter.com/mPcRLiRXkM — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 16, 2018