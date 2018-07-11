Tractor-trailer fire shuts down part of I-93 in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer went up in flames Wednesday morning on Interstate 93 in Woburn, prompting the closure of two lanes on the northbound side of the highway.

The two right lanes on the highway are closed just before the exit to Interstate 95/Route 128, according to state police.

Video from the scene showed heavy flames and thick smoke billowing from the truck.

The Woburn Fire Department is assisting state police at the scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Motorists should expect traffic delays in the area.

#MAtraffic TT-unit on fire 🔥, I-93 NB, before 95/128. Right two lanes closed. @WoburnFire is on scene. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 11, 2018

