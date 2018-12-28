Tractor-trailer fire shuts down stretch of Mass Pike

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer fire has shut down a stretch of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westborough Friday afternoon, crews said.

Emergency crews responding to the westbound side of the highway near mile marker 99 found flames shooting from the front of the truck and thick smoke billowing into the air, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

There was no immediate word regarding injuries.

No additional details were available.