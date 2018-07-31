Tractor-trailer fire shuts down stretch of Mass Pike

WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer fire has shut down a stretch of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westfield Tuesday afternoon, state police said.

Troopers responding to the westbound side of the highway near mile marker 33.6 found flames shooting from the truck and thick smoke billowing into the air.

All lanes have been blocked off as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

There was no immediate word regarding injuries.

No additional details were available.

