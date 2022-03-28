WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer fire snarled morning traffic on Route 128 in Woburn on Monday.

Aerial video showed smoke pouring out of the cab of the tractor-trailer on the northbound side of the highway.

All travel lanes were temporarily closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

The incident caused lengthy delays on both sides of the highway.

Several car crashes were also reported in nearby communities as snow showers moved through.

The left lane is now getting by…. https://t.co/hQx5vWEqHD — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) March 28, 2022

