BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer was sent toppling over after hitting a bridge on Storrow Drive.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. under a bridge with a clearance of 11 feet.

Crews cleared the scene around 4:30 a.m.

Officials said the truck was full of frozen produce.

