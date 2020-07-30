Tractor-trailer gets stuck under bridge in Amesbury

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer traveling through Amesbury on Thursday tried to sneak under a low-hanging bridge but got stuck, prompting an emergency response.

A Medallion Trucking trailer had part of its roof sheared off when the driver got stuck under the Bailey Bridge’s superstructure around 10:45 a.m., according to Amesbury Fire Rescue.

The bridge was closed for nearly four hours while crews worked to free the massive orange truck.

There were no reported injuries.

Amesbury Fire Chief Kenneth E. Berkenbush says the bridge has a clearance of 10’3″ and is clearly marked with signage but it still has been struck by multiple trucks over the years.

The incident remains under investigation

