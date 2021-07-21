CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An oversized tractor-trailer got stuck under a bridge in Canton on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews responding to the area of Bolivar Street found the truck stuck under a bridge that was marked with low clearance signs, according to the Canton Police Department.
The truck’s roof was partially sheered off in the collision.
A tow truck was called to the scene to remove the damaged trailer.
There were no reported injuries.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)