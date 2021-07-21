CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An oversized tractor-trailer got stuck under a bridge in Canton on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Bolivar Street found the truck stuck under a bridge that was marked with low clearance signs, according to the Canton Police Department.

The truck’s roof was partially sheered off in the collision.

A tow truck was called to the scene to remove the damaged trailer.

There were no reported injuries.

— Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) July 21, 2021

