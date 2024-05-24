RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor trailer went up in flames on Route 24 North in Randolph Friday morning.

The side of the trailer could be seen badly charred.

At this time it is not clear what started the fire or if anyone was hurt.

The response has had a major impact on the Friday morning commute traffic.

