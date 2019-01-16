Tractor-trailer goes up in flames on Mass. Pike

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A portion of the Mass. Pike eastbound was closed Wednesday night as fire crews worked to extinguish a tractor-trailer that went up in flames.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the truck, which ignited near the Natick-Weston line.

All lanes have since reopened.

There was no word on injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Final Update: Pics from the scene on the Mass Pike EB near the Weston/Natick Line, Fire was in a 45’ box trailer the tractor pulled away, fire extended to the wooded area adjacent, @MassDOT on scene assisting, @MassStatePolice opening one lane for travel #MAtraffic pic.twitter.com/UNa0pOGaEA — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) January 17, 2019

