Tractor-trailer goes up in flames on Mass. Pike

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A portion of the Mass. Pike eastbound was closed Wednesday night as fire crews worked to extinguish a tractor-trailer that went up in flames.
Flames could be seen shooting out of the truck, which ignited near the Natick-Weston line.
All lanes have since reopened.
There was no word on injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
