Tractor-trailer hauling 11,000 gallons of gasoline overturns on Route 101 in NH

EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer hauling 11,000 gallons of gasoline overturned in Epping, New Hampshire Monday night, prompting road closures and lengthy delays.

Troopers responding to a reported crash involving a tractor-trailer closed down a stretch of Route 101 between Exits 5 and 7, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Photos from the scene show the tractor-trailer on its side in a wooded area off the highway and a light-colored sedan with heavy front end damage.

Authorities say both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ 101 Westbound and Eastbound from Exit 6 to Exit 7 — all lanes will be closed due to vehicle/tractor trailer unit crash. TT Unit is carrying 11,000 gallons of gas. Please avoid the area. #NHTraffic #NHSP #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/FxBdqVzUVp — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) December 17, 2019

