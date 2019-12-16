Tractor-trailer hauling 11,000 gallons of gasoline overturns on Rt. 101 in NH

EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer hauling 11,000 gallons of gasoline overturned in Epping, New Hampshire Monday night prompting road closures and delays.

New Hampshire State Police troopers responding to reports of the crash closed down a stretch of Route 101 between Exit 6 and 7, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Photos from the scene show the tractor-trailer on its side in a wooded area off the highway and a light-colored sedan with heavy front end damage.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ 101 Westbound and Eastbound from Exit 6 to Exit 7 — all lanes will be closed due to vehicle/tractor trailer unit crash. TT Unit is carrying 11,000 gallons of gas. Please avoid the area. #NHTraffic #NHSP #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/FxBdqVzUVp — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) December 17, 2019

