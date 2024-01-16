STONINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A crash that involved a tractor trailer closed an off ramp for Interstate 95 north in Stonington on Tuesday morning.

State police said the exit 92 off ramp was closed.

Troopers said the tractor trailer, which carried 40,000 pounds of bananas, rolled over around 6:35 a.m.

Minor injuries were reported. The driver of the tractor trailer was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

The Department of Consumer Protection was also made aware of the crash because of the produce that that truck carried.

“We ask that anyone traveling in the area please seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays,” state police said.

No other details were released.

