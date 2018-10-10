Tractor-trailer hauling airplane blows tire on Mass. highway

BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer hauling an airplane blew a tire on Interstate 495 in Bolton Wednesday afternoon.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a massive Trans World Air Lines jet sitting in the breakdown lane along the southbound side of the highway.

Trailers carrying the plane’s wings and engines are also stopped in the breakdown lane.

Traffic appears to be getting by as normal.

No additional details were available.

