Tractor-trailer hauling beer overturns on Route 128 in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer hauling beer overturned on I-95 northbound in Newton early Friday morning, causing traffic delays for commuters.

The overturned tractor-trailer struck a road sign and dumped Corona beer cases onto the side of the highway.

Traffic through the area has been limited to two lanes.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

