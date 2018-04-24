Tractor-trailer hauling milk on I-93 rolls over guardrail, slides down embankment

BOW, NH (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer hauling milk rolled over a guardrail on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire late Monday night and slid nearly 50 feet down an embankment, officials said.

Troopers responding just before midnight to the I-93 north on-ramp in Bow found a truck that had gone off the road and traveled 30-40 feet down an embankment.

An investigation revealed that the driver, Christopher Welch, 47, of Vermont, was going south on I-89 and took the I-93 ramp but was unable to slow accordingly and lost control, according to police.

Welch was extricated from the truck and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. His condition was not immediately known.

The ramp remained closed for several hours as crews facilitated a cleanup.

This crash remains under investigation.

