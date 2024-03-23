WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer hauling thousands of pineapples overturned on Route 495 in Westford on Saturday, spilling many onto the brush, officials said.

Troopers responded to the crash on the northbound side of the highway and found the driver suffering from minor injuries, according to state police. He was taken to Lowell General Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

