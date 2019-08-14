Tractor trailer hits commuter rail bridge in Dedham

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Another tractor trailer driver fell victim to a low clearance commuter rail bridge in Dedham on Wednesday

The truck was too tall to fit underneath the East Street bridge, and its roof was damaged.

Crews are working to move the truck away from the low overpass, but police have closed the road while they work to clear the area.

It is unclear if commuter rail service has been impacted.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)