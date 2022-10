DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham Police are rerouting traffic after a tractor-trailer hit the East Street Bridge near the Endicott Rotary, they tweeted.

They said that East Street will be closed from Rustcraft Road to the Endicott Rotary. East Street is expected to be closed until 12:30 p.m. They asked drivers to avoid the area in the meantime.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)