CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer hit a utility pole, taking down several wires in Chelsea Thursday morning, police said.

At around 8:07 a.m., officers responded to Arlington Street at Everett Avenue, near the Kayem Foods factory, for reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer, according to the Chelsea Police Department.

The vehicle struck a pole, bringing electric wires down onto a parked pickup truck, authorities said.

Power was cut to nearby buildings, police said. Crews were on scene to repair the wires.

State police were called to both examine the driver and the tractor-trailer, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

