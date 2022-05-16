BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer that sprung a diesel leak in a crash with an SUV prompted a hazmat response in Boston on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Southampton Street shortly before 10 a.m. found a truck leaking diesel in the roadway and a damaged Honda SUV, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Officials declared a Level 2 hazmat situation and are working to contain the leak.

There were no additional details available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Companies are working to stop the leak and contain the fuel , at the level 2 on Southampton st. pic.twitter.com/r8kmPxZFNv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 16, 2022

90 Southampton st. Companies working at a Level 2 Hazmat, a motor vehicle accident involving a car and a tractor trailer. The diesel truck fuel tank is leaking. pic.twitter.com/L4NZwVny3k — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 16, 2022

