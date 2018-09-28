Tractor-trailer left mangled in crash on I-93 in NH

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer was left mangled in a crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Friday morning.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway near Exit 4 in Londonderry found the front end of an R+L Carriers truck smashed to pieces.

There was no immediate word on the driver’s condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

