WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer loaded with sand rolled over on I-95 in Woburn Friday morning.

The truck rolled over on the I-93 northbound to I-95 southbound ramp, causing its contents to spill over onto the highway.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

The right two lanes will be closed until further notice.

