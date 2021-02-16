WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Interstate 495 southbound off-ramp to Route 9 westbound in Westboro has been shut down after a tractor-trailer lost a load of steel beams Tuesday morning.

Drivers are told to expect delays in the area.

Crews are working to clear the roadway.

Numerous crashes have been reported throughout Massachusetts due to icy driving conditions.

#MAtraffic Tractor-trailer lost load of steel beams, I-495 SB off-ramp to Rte 9 WB in #Westborough. Ramp is closed. Delays on I-495 and Rte 9. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 16, 2021

Please avoid the area of Rt 9 WB near the Rt 495s off ramp. Tractor trailer dislodged in roadway. We will update everyone when the roadway is cleared. pic.twitter.com/KJ2E6ac1Fr — Westborough Police (@WestboroPolice) February 16, 2021

