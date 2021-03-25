Tractor-trailer overturns on I-495 in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer flipped onto its side next to Interstate 495 in Hopkinton Thursday evening.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene just before the Mass. Turnpike interchange around 4:30 p.m. as crews worked to clear the scene.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Only one lane on the ramp is open.

Just before 1 pm Troopers responded to a tractor-trailer rollover, ramp from 495 to the Mass. Pike WB. Minor injuries to the driver. Extensive guardrail damage. One lane on the ramp open. #MAtraffic pic.twitter.com/XyITivNcPf — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 25, 2021

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

