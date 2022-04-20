MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 495 in Mansfield during the height of the rush hour commute Wednesday evening.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene where a number of officials were working to clean up the mess.

Traffic was back up for at least five miles with only one lane of traffic open to motorists.

There has been no word on what may have caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

