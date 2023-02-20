BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A flatbed tractor trailer rolled over in Brockton Monday, spilling debris and drawing an emergency response.

The Brockton Fire Department shared word of the crash on Route 24 South at Route 27 just before 2:30 p.m.

SKY7 captured video of the scene showing crews working in the area.

No further information was immediately available.

