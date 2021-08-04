NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer overturned and spilled trash on Route 3 in Norwell during the Wednesday evening commute.

The crash is causing lengthy traffic delays on the southbound side of the highway.

There minor injuries reported in the crash.

State police say it could take “several hours” before the scene is cleared.

Just two lanes of traffic are getting by as crews work to clear the wreckage.

Traffic on both sides of Route 53 is also heavy as a result of the crash.

#MAtraffic Tractor trailer rollover crash Route 3 southbound in #Norwell. One minor injury reported. Truck was hauling trash at the time of the crash. Vehicle recovery and scene cleanup expected to take several hours. Left lane is closed, expect delays. Avoid area if possible. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 4, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)