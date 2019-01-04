Tractor-trailer rips down utility pole, power lines in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer truck crashed into a utility pole in Falmouth on Friday, leaving power lines dangling over the roadway.

Officers responding to a reported crash just before 12 p.m. found a Sever Ance truck that had slammed into a utility pole near Scranton Avenue and King Street, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed the wires draped on top of the truck.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

There was no immediate word on power outages in the area.

The road is expected to be closed until further notice.

No additional details were available.

Traffic Alert: Main Street is closed, between Scranton Ave. & King St. due to road construction and a crash involving electrical wires pic.twitter.com/Nt0N8JySQg — Falmouth Police (@Falmouth_Police) January 4, 2019

