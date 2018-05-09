Tractor-trailer rips down utility poles, power lines in Watertown

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer clipped a power line Wednesday morning in Watertown and ripped down multiple utility poles, police said.

Officers responding before 11 a.m. to a report of a crash on Main Street found two poles down and live wires on the ground.

The street is closed between Waverley Avenue and Lexington Street. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Crews are working to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)