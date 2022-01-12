WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover has led to ramp closures from the Massachusetts Turnpike to Route 128 in Weston.
The tractor-trailer rolled over on the Mass. Pike eastbound ramp to Route 128/Interstate 95 northbound.
This ramp is closed as well as the Route 128/Interstate 95 northbound ramps to the Mass. Pike eastbound and westbound.
Traffic on Route 128/Interstate 95 northbound is being diverted to exit 41.
Drivers are told to expect delays in the area and to use caution.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
