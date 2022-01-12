WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover has led to ramp closures from the Massachusetts Turnpike to Route 128 in Weston.

The tractor-trailer rolled over on the Mass. Pike eastbound ramp to Route 128/Interstate 95 northbound.

This ramp is closed as well as the Route 128/Interstate 95 northbound ramps to the Mass. Pike eastbound and westbound.

Traffic on Route 128/Interstate 95 northbound is being diverted to exit 41.

Drivers are told to expect delays in the area and to use caution.

No additional information has been released.

In #Weston TT rollover on I-90 EB ramp to I-95/Rt 128 NB. This ramp closed;also I-95/Rt 128 NB ramps closed to I-90 EB & WB — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) January 12, 2022

In #Weston, TT unit rollover on I-90 EB ramp to I-95/128 NB. Ramp closed at this time. Traffic impacts also on I-95/128 NB ramp to I-90 EB/WB. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 12, 2022

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)