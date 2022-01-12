WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover has led to ramp closures from the Massachusetts Turnpike to Route 128 in Weston.

The tractor-trailer rolled over on the Mass. Pike eastbound ramp to Route 128/Interstate 95 northbound.

This ramp is closed as well as the Route 128/Interstate 95 northbound ramps to the Mass. Pike eastbound and westbound.

Traffic on Route 128/Interstate 95 northbound is being diverted to exit 41.

Drivers are told to expect delays in the area and to use caution.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox